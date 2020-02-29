‘How We Fight Crime aggressively in Enugu’

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ahmad Abdulrahman, has restated the Command’s continued readiness to combat crimes aggressively even as he enjoined the people to embrace community policing,

Mr. Abdulrahman stated this yesterday during the commissioning of two blocks of nine rooms constructed by the Transition Committee of Nkanu East Local Government Area (LGA) at the Divisional Headquarters, Amagunze.

The CP commended the Transition Committee Chairman, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, for recognising and prioritising security of the people and the welfare of the Nigerian Police, noting that it was in tandem with the Governor’s determination to ensure that the people of the State slept with two eyes closed.

“On behalf of the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Enugu State Police Command, we are very much appreciative of this kind gesture and commend the Council for adding momentum to our determination to secure lives and property.

“We are going to treasure this building, for to whom much is given, much more is being expected. We want to assure the good people of this local government, the Chairman, who took the bull by the horns, and the Governor that we will fight crime aggressively throughout this jurisdiction and beyond” he said.

Mr. Addurahman added the secret of effective policing was in working with the people.

“Many have asked me how I was able to beef up security in Enugu State within such a very short time. I told them that I simply worked with the people. Apart from the security apparatus in the state, I extended my hand of fellowship to the grassroots. That has been my magic wand, nothing extraordinary.

“Community policing is policing simplified and we enjoin the good people of Nkanu East and Enugu State to come closer to the police. We are getting down to the grassroots to recruit credible persons, who will function as community policing operatives because security is best driven by the people in their own localities.

“They will be providing information and also be advising the police because they know what and who is disturbing them. The police, as professionals, will process and refine the information and nip the problems in the bud. That way, there will be collaboration and cooperation, he added.

Commissioning the project, the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, represented by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Edward Ubosi, lauded the Hon. Edeh-led Transition Committee for accomplishing the project and other rural infrastructural interventions in less than two months, and enjoined the Police to put it to good use.

Earlier in his remarks, the Transition Committee Chairman, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, said he took a cue from Governor Ugwuanyi prioritisation of security in the State and thanked the Governor, the Police, and other security agencies for working tirelessly to ensure security of lives and property in the local government and the State.