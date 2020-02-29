FC Bulmaro Holds Football Clinic for Students Today

As a way to driving its vision of serving as a veritable platform of opportunities, the technical crew of the FC Bulmaro led by Argentine Gonzalo Dibiasi, has concluded arrangement to host a free weekend football clinic for students and coaches of Saint Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu, Lagos, and students from other schools in the environ, who are duly registered inline with the host school’s rules and regulations.

According to the head coach, FC Bulmaro, the young club has not only come to stay, but has the zeal to add quality value to the sporting world, while developing young people, building the Nigerian society in agreement with the corporate social responsibility objective and strategy of Blaugrana Sports Group International, with the intention of helping in growing and raising the young people who are talented and has the will to improve themselves.

“It is the intention of FC Bulmaro to ensure that it helps young people grow their innate talents, making them not only able to live their dreams, but be of immense worth to their immediate society, which we are a vital integral part. Thus, little contributions here and there, especially in well organized and structured environment where we have our children educated we strongly believe our world would be better for it,” Gonzalo said.

Speaking on behalf of Blaugrana Sports Group, Ayeesha Ibrahim, the Group Communication and Market Specialist, revealed that the club is aligning with the corporate vision of the promoters whose major motivation is to see the youth positively engaging their energy in ventures that would better their lives and help build a zero crime society.

“The clinic is billed for today in the school sports ground starting from 9 am. Saint Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu, is the launching pad,” she revealed.

She added that this effort will also help to prepare the club scheduled to take part in this year’s Donostic Club competition, in Barcelona, Spain, in early April.