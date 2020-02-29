City Target Third Successive Carabao Cup Trophy

After coming from a goal down to beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu midweek, Manchester city turn attention to the local scene as they hope to win a third successive Carabao Cup trophy with Aston Villa standing in their way Aston Villa edged out Leicester City by one goal over the two-leg semi-final to reach the EFL Cup final for the first time in a decade to set a meeting with current holders Manchester City on Sunday which on paper looks like a mismatch.

City have endured a tough season sitting 22 points behind Liverpool in the league. Pep Guardiola has admitted defeat and his sole focus is now on making sure there is at least one trophy in the cabinet this season.

Aston Villa are no stranger to this tournament and have won it a joint-third best five times. They have reached the final a further three times and shouldn’t be written off just yet.

The Cityzens have won back-to-back trophies in this tournament and will edge to within one of Liverpool’s record of eight wins. The league is all but over and a trophy on Sunday would lift the team’s spirit ahead of a difficult second leg Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

Similarly, to their opponents, City made it to the final by a slim one-goal margin. In fact, Guardiola’s side were defeated 1-0 at home against Manchester United. They went through after securing a 3-1 win in the first-leg but show they are vulnerable in these games.

Pep will likely rotate a few squad players in for the final with the Champions League likely higher in priorities. Phil Foden is rumoured to get the nod with Kevin De Bruyne dropping to the bench, while Claudio Bravo has been playing in goal for this competition and will likely start.