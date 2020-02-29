Bordeaux Coach Gives Reason Why Maja is not Getting Enough Playing Time

Bordeaux coach Paulo Sousa has explained why Super Eagles striker Josh Maja is not getting enough minutes at the French Ligue 1 club.

The former Sunderland wonderkid has the title of being the most efficient Nigerian striker playing in the top five European Leagues, scoring a goal every 123 minutes. Of his 22 appearances for Bordeaux in all competitions this season, Maja has managed only seven starts, including five in Ligue 1.

“Josh is still a player at the moment who needs a team that has good control of the ball to be as close as possible to the opponent’s area because he is a player in small spaces in our team who can do the difference,” Web Girondins quoted Sousa as saying.

“His main strong characteristic is the ability to strike even in small spaces.

“All the rest he works to improve it to have a good volume of play with and without a ball, to help the team. He has already done so. I hope and I am sure he will help us”.

With Jimmy Briand ruled out of Sunday’s match against OGC Nice, Maja stands a good chance of making the starting line-up.