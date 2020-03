Nollywood star, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, had a big birthday bash in Lagos last weekend, with friends and family. Well, she did not reveal her age, but still, her fans joined her in the celebration on the social media. For the party, the actress opted for a glittering green gown that had her looking absolutely lovely.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram