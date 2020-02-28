Police Rescue Jilted lover in Lagos Lagoon

A jilted lover, Princewell David, who jumped into the Lagos lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge, was yesterday rescued by the police.

The incident occurred less than two weeks after a 21-year-old man, Toju Davies Daibo, was alleged to have also jumped into the Lagos lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.

David jumped into the lagoon after his girlfriend reportedly dumped him.

David, a resident of Tajudeen Balogun Street, Igando, Lagos, had ordered Uber ride hailing cab from his residence to the Lekki area of the state.

However, on getting to the Third Mainland Bridge, he asked the driver to stop to allow him to urinate.

But the driver drove to where some policemen of the Rapid Response Squad were stationed on the bridge to alert them.

Despite the driver’s efforts, David still came out of the Volkswagen Jetta car and jumped into the lagoon.

Fortunately, the 28-year-old luckily landed on floating logs of wood instead of plunging into the water and was rescued by the RRS personnel, the Marine Police Unit and divers.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, said David was rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

“We have a report of a man, who jumped into the lagoon. He ordered an Uber vehicle and on getting to the Third Mainland Bridge, he told the driver that he wanted to urinate, but the driver, who remembered what happened recently, did not stop for him.

“He kept on mounting pressure on the driver, but the driver managed to drive to where our men were stationed to explain to them, but before he could do that, the passenger had jumped into the lagoon, but he was rescued by our marine police and local divers.

“David said he jumped into the lagoon because his girlfriend said she was no longer interested in the relationship.”