NCAA Hails Operators on Good Safety Record

The Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, has commended the agency and the aviation industry for the air safety Nigeria has recorded in the last five years, with zero accident involving commercial airliner.

Speaking in his keynote address during the 2020 edition of League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) training at Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, the Director General NCAA has also recorded consistent successes in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recertification, various International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Audits and the Transport Security Administration (TSA) approvals and noted that the watchdog role of the media motivated the agencies in the sector and the Ministry to work hard to attain such enviable success.

“As a matter of fact, the contributions of LAAC to the industry are not recent but age-long and we hope it will continue. The watchdog role of the media has undoubtedly motivated the aviation agency and the supervising Ministry to work really hard. This robust contribution of the agencies has attained global recognition.

“This is not entirely unexpected as the industry has experienced zero accident in the commercial category in the last five years. This is against the background of consistent successes in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recertification, various International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Audits and the Transport Security Administration (TSA) approvals.

“It will however, be appropriate to mention that this feat is an industry feat and not only NCAA. The other agencies similarly deserve commendation for their roles in the zero accident run,” he said.