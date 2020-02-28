Jos Disco Explains Proposed Tariff Hike

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Jos Electricity Distribution Company has explained the proposed hike in electricity tariff to its customers.

Head, Corporate Planning and Strategy of Jos Electricity Distribution, Mr. Oluwashola Ajala, at a stakeholder section with consumers in Jos, said the average tariff in Plateau state could be increased from N29.81 to N32.94 for single face tariff, adding that the reason for the proposed increase was to encourage investment in the business.

Ajala, said the government which has been subsidising the tariff was planning to channel the subsidy into other critical sectors of the economy like road transport, education and healthcare that are equally important.

While lamenting that government had provided N700 billion between 2017 and 2018, and an additional N600 billion between January 2019 and March 2020 without any meaningful output, Ajala alleged that the funds did not get to Discos.

He added that the assets that were purchased by DISCO in 2013 were now dilapidated and information that was available as takeover was not validated.

So the core investors came and met that the network was in a sorry state and had to manage the archaic network and dilapidated facilities, he added.

Ajala, noted that there was a dire need for a new brand of network if steady power supply must get to consumers, noting however that the only way that can be achieved will be by the increase in tariff.

He also said that the increment would attract investors, especially now that government was removing subsidy from electricity.