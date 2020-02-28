Court Remands Eight for Assaulting PDP Leaders in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State yesterday remanded eight members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ilesa Correctional Centre for attempt killing.

The defendants are: Olaniyan Jelili (53), Awotunde Nureni (35), Nurudeen Taoheed (30), Tiamiyu Olamide (38), Zaccheus Awosogbon (41), Onikola Adekunle (46), Rasaki Lawal (44) and Adebisi Aditu (45).

They were alleged to have attempted to kill PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi, and a chieftain of the party, Akin Adeyi.

According to the charge sheet, the defendants “on the 10th day of February, 2020 at about 4.00 p.m at the PDP Secretariat in Osogbo, did conspire to commit felony to wit attempted murder, assault occasioning harm, assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace and thereby committed an offence.”

The charge sheet said the defendants “did unlawfully attempt to kill one Diran Odeyemi by hitting him with sticks on his head which made him unconscious for hours.”

The charges added that the defendants “did unlawfully assault one Akin Adeyi by hitting him with fist blows and slaps and thereby committed an offence.”

The charge sheet noted that the alleged offences were contrary to and punishable under sections 516, 320(1), 355,351 and 249(d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol 11, Law of Osun State, 2002.

They pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge bothering on conspiracy, attempted killing and assault preferred against them by the police.

Their counsels, Sina Adeniran and Nurudeen Kareem, urged the court to grant their clients bail, saying they are still presumed to be innocent.

But, the prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, prayed the court to refuse the bail of the defendants, explaining that they are likely to jump bail because some of them do not reside within the court jurisdiction.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, in his ruling, thereby ordered that they should be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre and adjourned the case to March 6 for hearing of bail application.