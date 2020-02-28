Abbeyyte Moves On With ‘Life On The High-rise’

Fast-rising artiste, Omokaro Abiodun Ezekiel also known as Abbeyyte who released his last single a few months ago is out with a new body of work, an EP entitled ‘Life On The High-rise’.

In ‘Life On The High-rise,’ Abbeyyte outdoes himself, putting his music across for access by fans and lovers of good music. The body of work comprises love-themed songs such as Egun, Ade Mi and O’Gbadun.

Abbeyyte said ‘Life On The High-rise’ is dedicated to lovers of good music. “I had a clear idea what I wanted to achieve with my new EP. I wanted to give the people nothing other than exceptional and quality music content. I want to give them an experience and create awareness for my music,” says Abbeyyte.

The artiste claims that he is here for the long haul. The budding singer who graduated from Igbinedion University, Okada with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration revealed that he has never hidden his passion for music. This spurred him to set up Abbeyyte Studio in the Ikate area of Surulere, Lagos. He also has interests in hospitality, tech.

Rationalizing his music, he explains, “I will describe my music as eclectic and robust with a touch of everything such as highlife, rap, pop and alternative sound. I’ll let the fans decide how they want to receive my sound, I do not want to tag myself.”

Yet, the singer says he is not done. “I have a ton of unreleased materials that I have lined up for music lovers. Music is more than entertainment for me, it is my lifeblood. Music is my safe place and therapy. I want the world to share this gift with me.”