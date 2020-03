Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

In a brief statement by the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Umaru Tsuari, he said members of the PDP NEC are hereby invited to an emergency meeting of the NEC on February 27, 2020.

However, no reason was given for the NEC meeting.