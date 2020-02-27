NIPEA Celebrates Expatriates in Nigeria

InstinctWave, Africa’s premium B2B event and media specialist, has announced the maiden edition of the Nigeria Prominent Expatriate Awards 2020 (NIPEA). The awards ceremony scheduled to hold 27th March, 2020 at the Oriental Hotel in Lekki, Lagos, is to celebrate expatriates in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, NIPEA 2020 would honour successful and outstanding expatriates who have contributed to the growth of Nigeria in various sectors of the economy. It added that award is to appreciate the roles of expatriate in building a sustainable business and creating value in their host country.

According to CEO of InstinctWave, Mr. Akin Naphtal, “Ultimately, expatriates bring on board a unique set of skills and an understanding of cultural differences and how it relates to business processes.

“This set of amazing individuals have made Nigeria their home- they truly deserve once in a lifetime recognition. That is why the 2020 NIPEA will honor expatriates who have set benchmarks of hard work, dedication, passion that has transformed businesses in Nigeria.”

“Rewarding these successful expatriates will be momentous to the winner and their peers within the expat community. The night promises to be an evening of exceptional networking with the expat community and stakeholders that have supported them in achieving success in Nigeria,” he said.