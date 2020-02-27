Kaduna University Expels 80 Students for Exam Malpractices

Kaduna State University has expelled about 80 students for various forms of examination malpractices during the 2018/2019 academic session.

The Coordinator of the Kafanchan campus of the institution, Prof. Ahmed Ahmed, stated this yesterday during the 2019/2020 matriculation ceremony for new students in Kafanchan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the matriculation of the new students was done simultaneously in the Kaduna and Kafanchan campuses of the institution.

Ahmed noted that of the 80 students expelled, 10 were from the Kafanchan campus, adding that it was a sad development, considering the stiff competition for admission into the institution.

“With the increase in students’ population over the years, comes serious challenges, the most disturbing being the issue of examination malpractices.

“In the 2018/2019 session alone, about 80 students were expelled from the university for various examination misconducts. Of this number, 10 came from the Kafanchan campus.