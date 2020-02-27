Huawei Unveils Mate Xs Foldable Phone

Huawei took the wraps off its latest product line, headlined by the Mate Xs foldable smartphone, which will be available across most of its markets from March at a price of €2,499.

In a virtual presentation, streamed to analysts and media at a venue in London, the company said it attempted to “push the boundaries” once again with its products, as it unveiled a new tablet and laptops, alongside the updated foldable.

CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Richard Yu, who hosted the event, also provided a business update, stating it spent €15 billion on Research and Development in 2019, as it attempts to look to grow hardware sales at home in China, and across Europe.

He said the company had “consolidated” its position as the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer, shipping 240 million smartphones in 2019, representing a 16.8 per cent year-on-year growth.

Following the launch of the Mate X at MWC19 Barcelona, the company unveiled its second foldable device.

Like its predecessor, the Mate Xs features a full view display spanning 8-inches, reducing to a 6.6-inch main screen when the phone is folded and a 6.38-inch secondary screen.

The company said the main difference with the new device lies in its foldable hinge, which has an “improved Falcon Wing” featuring more than 100 interlocking parts, and has been made to be more “durable”.

Huawei clearly placed more emphasis on the foldable hinge after it was forced to delay the original Mate X, stating it wanted to improve its flexible capabilities.

The Mate Xs features an upgraded processor, the new Kirin 990 5G chip, which it said supports full 5G spectrum bands.