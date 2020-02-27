Gombe Begins Implementation of N30, 000 Minimum Wage

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Gombe State Government and the organised labour in the state have agreed on the payment of N30,000 as the new minimum wage, as its implementation took effect from January 1, 2020.

This was after series of negotiations between the government team, led by the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, and the organised labour as well as the Joint Negotiation Council.

According to the agreement signed by all the parties at a meeting in the office of the deputy governor wednesday, the new minimum wage of N30, 000 will be paid to civil servants, including those in local government areas and Local Education Authorities (LEA).

According tp the agreement, “The effective date of the implementation of the new national minimum wage shall be April 18, 2019, nationally while financially, it will take effect from January 1, 2020.”

In the meantime, 65 per cent on the increase of CONHESS and CONMESS will be implemented in the state civil service and the remaining 35 per cent will be considered during the review between the period of six and 12 months from the effective date of implementation.

The state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, had in December 2019, constituted a 15- man committee headed by the state deputy governor to negotiate the N30,000 minimum wage