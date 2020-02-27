Companies Partner to Support Pastry Bakers

Cormart Nigeria Limited, a chemicals and food raw materials company and a member of TGI Group recently announced its partnership with Barry Callebaut, to support pastry bakers.

According to a statement, the two companies are planning to bring the pastry and bakery, the horeca and home-cooking industry in Nigeria to a new level. The statement also stated that high quality chocolates, through the Callebaut brand and other bakery solutions and decorations would be provided by Cormart, “and Barry Callebaut, as well as, a comprehensive training and capacity building programme.”

Cormart’s General Manager, Dr. Johannes Flosbach, expressed delight with the new partnership.

He said: “It is with great pride that we formalise this agreement with our partner, Barry Callebaut. Working hand-in-hand, we will strengthen our joint commitment to ensure that top notch chocolate and knowledge will be provided for Nigerian bakers.”

The Business Unit Head, Cormart Food and Nutrition Department, Felicia Onabanjo, who commented on the quality of Callebaut’s chocolate, added that “the products are used by many professionals for its workability and typical taste, which has remained constant over the decades.”

She said the new partnership would help bridge the gap between a premium chocolate brand and our local manufacturers in Nigeria.

The Managing Director, Barry Callebaut, Nigeria Adriaan Verbeke, hinted on the company’s business interest, noting that it has set up a permanent base in Nigeria. “We currently source cocoa beans and sell chocolate. We will continue to develop our activities in this promising country and hope to be able to develop the cocoa and chocolate industry to new levels.

The Cormart Product Manager for Barry Callebaut, Amaka Nwajei, expressed pleasure with the partnership.

She said: “I am very positive about the new partnership. Barry Callebaut is very supportive and they provide product application support and trainings. This is an excellent step to enable us assist our customers accordingly.”