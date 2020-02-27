Buhari Commissions Flood, Erosion Control Project in Bauchi

By Segun Awofadeji

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned Flood and Erosion Control project in Tulu-Tama, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

While handing over the project Thursday, Buhari said the completion of the project was part of the federal government’s concerted effort towards tackling environmental challenges in the country.

The president reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to implement all policies, agreements and contracts at both national and international levels that are aimed at laying a solid foundation for a prosperous nation.

Represented by the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Yalwaji Katagum, the president said the implementation of the project was in keeping faith with his administration’s promise of ensuring no part of the country suffer any neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration.

In a keynote address, the state Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, said the importance of the project cannot be over emphasized as it was expected to address devastating effect of flooding and erosion menace in the area.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Environment and Housing, Hon. Hamisu Muazu Shira, expressed gratitude to President Buhari for the execution of the project.

“The Bauchi State Ministry of Environment is currently compiling a list of all the areas affected by flood and erosion with a view to seek for the support of the federal government in order to come to our aid,” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office (EFO) of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Hajiya Habiba Lawal, said the commissioning and handing over of the project to the benefitting community is expected to achieve dual purpose of enabling the host community to take over and exercise ownership of the project in addition to ensuring its maintenance.

“The timely completion of this project was made possible through the efforts of the project contractor and the consultant who had worked tirelessly to ensure minimum loss of time in the project implementation schedule and the very close monitoring and prompt honouring of all contractual obligations by the EFO.

Hajiya Lawal, represented by the Director, Special Duties, Mr David Haruna, noted that the resources committed to the project by the federal government must not be wasted.