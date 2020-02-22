Ushbebe to Host ‘Chronicles of Ushbebe Live’

All is set for Ushbebe, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated comedians, compere and OAP, as he returns with the 2020 edition of his signature show, The Chronicles of Ushbebe Live. This is the 10th edition of the Chronicles of Ushbebe Live, following nine successfully sold-out editions in Lagos, Uyo, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Manchester.

It promises to be the best of comedy, music, dance and drama skits. The show, which takes the format of a concert, comes up tomorrow, Sunday, February 23rd 2020 at Eko Hotel and Suites and it is tagged “Full Disclosure.”

Ushbebe reveals that in putting this show together over the years, he has come to realise that the appetite of Nigerians for quality entertainment is insatiable “and it is that need we have come to meet.”

He added: “This is why this year, we have gone the extra mile to bring in the best in entertainment. The host and main act for the day is of Ushbebe. A wide array of comedians and musicians are expected to perform like Gordons, AY, Akpororo, Helen Paul, Kenny Blaq, I Go Save, Wande Coal, Mr Eazi, Lil Kesh, Mayorkun, Kiss Daniel, Small Doctor, Falz, Runtown, Yemi Alade, Base One and lots more.”