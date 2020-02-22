Upfield Restates Commitment to Bilateral Ties

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Manufacturer of plant-based consumer products, Upfield, has pledged to boost its bond with Nigeria by continuously investing in human and capital development.

This was highlighted when the board members of the company paid a courtesy call to key various stakeholders in the country recently.

During the company’s visit to The Netherlands Consulate General in Nigeria, Upfield General Manager West Africa, Bamidele Amao, identified the economic potentials in Nigeria and readiness of Upfield to partner with the country.

He said that Upfield, which has its roots in Netherlands, was ready to build a stronger business relationship that would mutually serve both Nigeria and Netherlands.

He said: “The Kingdom of Netherlands has enjoyed a very cordial relationship with the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the years which is evident in the various knowledge transfer programmes and vibrant bilateral trade relationship in areas of shared interest. I am confident that Upfield’s entry into Nigeria will further strengthen the relationship between both countries especially in the foods and agriculture value chain.

“We look forward to working closely with the Netherlands Consulate General in Nigeria to gain valuable insights that will ensure our operations provide mutually beneficial results for both countries in terms of trade, economic growth and sustainable development.”

Responding, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Jan van Weijen, assured the company of his office’s total support in all ways.

He also urged the company to operate strictly within the guidelines of the laws of the land.

“Netherlands is currently the third largest trading partner with Nigeria and one of our key roles is to support Dutch companies in building mutually beneficial business relationships within the country.

“The drive for vertical integration in Nigeria is especially important as the current focus is on increasing the local sourcing of raw materials for production. We are therefore pleased to support companies like Upfield that are committed to sustainable sourcing and production which will help build stronger bilateral ties with Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the company’s Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications for Africa, Motola Oyebanjo rated the economic strengths of both countries as being compatible.

She said: “The role of the Netherlands in supporting the economic development of Nigeria, and the Netherlands’ position as a leader in driving global investments cannot be overemphasized.

“There are prospects for further cooperation between both countries and we are happy to be a part of the conversations to deepen bilateral relationship from an investment, economic growth and sustainability standpoint.”

Motola further restated the brand’s purpose to make consumers healthier and happier with delicious and plant-based nutritious products.