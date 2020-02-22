School Sports, an Incubator for Growing Talents- Oghomienor

In furtherance of Blaugrana Sports Group International, vision as a reputable and responsible corporate citizen, with the zeal to give back, and better the society, Leslie Oghomienor, the head of the organisation, in continuation of his tour of eminent schools sports facilities visited Saint Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu, Lagos, where he was received by the school’s sole Administrator, Rev. Fr. Maduabuchi Leo Muoneme, S.J.

Oghomienor, who after a meeting with his host went round the sports facilities was overwhelmed with the facilities the school boast of. From a standard football pitch with reserve benches and spectators stand, Olympic size swimming pool, volleyball pitch, basketball court, table and lawn tennis facilities, gym, among others.

Speaking to journalists, Rev. Fr. Muoneme, revealed that before now the school go all the way to Nigerian Naval facility in Apapa, to train the school swimmers, but since it has been able to construct one, “we have more students involved which is a big plus for us.”

“In life to prosper, man must adhere to development, and to achieve sustainably positive change you must keep improving on what you have or have been doing so that tomorrow the nation through those we are nurturing here would be better and greater for it. Thus, it is always a thing of joy to have someone selflessly coming without invitation and want to be a good part of us, by adding to us,” he explained.

Responding, Oghomienor, said the school’s sports facilities are of first-class, world standard more than good enough to be used for international school sports competition and have no doubt in his mind that these facilities are very good and important additional teaching aid.

“What is on the ground here, is overwhelming. Very encouraging to see that there are people who still know what they are doing when it comes to raising a complete man or woman who would be eminent leaders and seasoned professionals in the future. Thus, the nurturing must be holistic. Doing little sports, one of the child’s interests is good for the child’s overall wellbeing,” Oghomienor stated.

Furthermore, he said that his organisation would look for ways of adding value to what the school is already doing or want to do, no matter how little. He called on government and her agencies to ensure that those wishing to establish schools made provision for sports facilities.