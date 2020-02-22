Lyon: Ex-militant Leaders Dare RNDA over Threat of Violence

By Sylvester Idowu

A Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Militant leaders has challenged a militant group, the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) to desist from threatening to attack oil facilities over sacking of Chief David Lyon by Supreme Court over his deputy’s forged certificate.

Rising from an emergency security meeting Thursday night, the ex-militant leaders, in a statement signed by their spokesman, Ex- Gen. Ebiokpo Mulaowei, warned ”those miscreants who are threatening the newly sworn-in Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri to bomb oil facilities over Supreme court judgment of sacking Chief David Lyon to have a rethink.

The RNDA, had in a statement last Monday, threatened to return to the creeks should the Supreme Court fail to reinstate Lyon as the duly elected governor of Bayelsa state.

But the ex-militant leaders warned that they were ready to collaborate with relevant security agencies to fish out members of RNDA, if they went ahead to execute their threat

“We advise such faceless group to desist from their threat as we will not only expose them, but we must trail them by working with relevant security authorities to get them arrested and prosecute such persons to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Senator Douye Diri is not from Ghana or Cameroon that would make any right thinking person to issue a threat of violence of his electoral victory through Supreme Court judgment. Governor Douye Diri is a bonafide son of Ijaw in Bayelsa state and we will not fold our hands and allow miscreants to threaten his emergence as executive governor of Bayelsa state through a due legal process. We will expose you and your sponsors to the relevant authorities for trying to make the Governor Douye Diri led administration ungovernable”, they said.

The ex-militant leaders appealed to Nigerians and particularly the people of Bayelsa state to ignore the rantings of the faceless militant group who, they alleged, were being used by politicians to breach the peace of the state, assuring that security operatives have placed them and their co-sponsors on red alert.