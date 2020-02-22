Hollandia Yoghurt to Reward Consumers

In furtherance of its quest to reinforce market leadership through quality innovation and consumer engagement, Hollandia Yoghurt has unveiled its love-themed social media campaign tagged #HYLovesYa. With Yemi Alade, the campaign would reward consumers of Hollandia Yoghurt as they indulge in their favourite brand in this season of love.

Consumers are encouraged to participate by tagging Hollandia Yoghurt’s social media handles on Facebook (@HollandiaYoghurt1), Instagram (@hollandiayoghurt) or Twitter (@HollandiaYogh), and show how they share love with Hollandia Yoghurt, to stand a chance of a surprise meeting with the multiple award-winning artiste or receiving special gifts from her.

Valentine is the season of love and what greater way to experience the season than to share in the delicious taste and nourishing goodness of Hollandia Yoghurt. Like Yemi Alade, consumers can fit the daily consumption of Hollandia Yoghurt into their busy schedule, while experiencing and sharing nourishing goodness with their loved ones during this season.

In a 60 second promotional video, while urging her fans to take part in the campaign, Yemi Alade stated, “Lagos traffic is madness, and we all know we are experiencing traffic in Nigeria. Here is the catch; I am so busy, and I have to get around, but I always move with my Hollandia Yoghurt to revitalize. Don’t say you are too lazy to show love this Valentine season. Why don’t you share some Hollandia?”

“Pop that cap and guess what? You might get a special gift from me or see me. Tag Hollandia Yoghurt on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter; let me know and you might just see me,” she concluded.

Commenting on the campaign, Brand Manager for Hollandia Yoghurt, Tony Ogbonna, said, “We understand that the Valentine’s season is one of love and goodness. In this vein, the #HYLovesYa social media campaign is our way of connecting with our consumers, while they share the nourishing goodness of Hollandia Yoghurt with their loved ones. We are confident that the campaign would lead to long-term consumer relationships in an engaging and mutually beneficial way.”

The campaign ends on the 23rd of February, 2020. Hollandia Yoghurt is available in two variants of Plain Sweetened and Strawberry, and in 1Litre, 500ml, 315ml, 180ml and 100ml pack sizes.