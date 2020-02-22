Historian Decries Insecurity in Nigeria

Yoruba leader and a Professor of History, Banji Akintoye, has called for a sober reflection on Nigeria, saying that the state of insecurity and abject poverty in the country is something one should be worried about. Akintoye who made this call during his 85th birthday reception, at the Yoruba World Congress Secretariat, in Lagos, said he is worried and unhappy about the state of things in the country today. According to him,when I think of what we had in mind for this country,our lofty ideas and the great steps we took at least in the estern region under the leadership of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and when we compare the country to where we are today, then, you will see why I am not happy.

“I look at the state of sesurity or rather insecurity, I consider the prospect of our youths, I look at our education and health facilities and other infrastructure, I see too many of our people in abject poverty and I want us to have a sober reflection on what is going on in the country. People are sad and unsafe, the future is not looking bright for us.” He said he believes that there are more than enough reasons to thank God for being hale and healthy after seeing over 85 years on earth, but he that he is however not in a festive mood because of the state of things in the country.

“I had no intention to celebrate or have a party, I was at home receiving some family members and friends when our Secretary General, Professor Anthony Kila summoned me to a meeting at the Secretariat and I came to meet all this. Well , all I can say is thank you very much.”

In another development, the Former Director General, Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, Professor Bola Akinterinwa, will on February 26, speak on the 2020 edition of Centre for International Advanced Professional Studies (CIAPS) public lecture themed, ‘ Brexit: Africa from Nigeria’.

The programme which will hold at CIAPS, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, is part of CIAPS efforts to understand and help improve the world we live in.

In remarks, the Director of the Centre, Professor Anthony Kila said the lecture will be an opportunity to educate the general public and professionals on issues that will soon affect their world.

Also billed to speak at the programme are the former Regional Director, DFID, Dr. Sina Bryron-Fagbenro, CIAPS Head of Policy and Product Development, Mr. Rotimi Olarewaju and ace broadcast journalist, Mrs. Funke Treasure.