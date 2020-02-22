Ford F-150, Mustang in Top ‘Vehicle Dependability’ Ranking

By Bennett Oghifo

America’s best-selling truck and the world’s best-selling sports coupe have both received new accolades from customers.

The Ford F-150 and Ford Mustang are J.D. Power’s 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study award recipients for large light duty pickup and sporty midsize car segments, respectively, helping to launch Ford Motor Company into a tie-for-third among all automakers. The SYNC 3 voice-activated communications system – available on all 2017 model year Ford cars, SUVs, light trucks and electrified vehicles – was a significant driver of the company’s six-spot improvement compared to 2019.

“For us, high quality means more than a great experience in the first few months of ownership; it includes a great experience throughout a customer’s ownership journey, and these results affirm our commitment to building high-quality vehicles,” said Linda Cash, Ford vice president of Quality and New Model Launch Program. “This commitment now includes continuous improvements, like over-the-air-updates via WiFi, which keep SYNC 3 systems fresh.”

At a brand level, Ford climbed five spots to fifth place among non-premium brands; Lincoln jumped three spots to No. 4 among premium brands.

The two top-five finishes comes after both brands finished top-five in last year’s J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.

Ford F-Series last year capped its 43rd straight year as America’s best-selling pickup truck, while the Ford Mustang was the best-selling sports coupe for the third consecutive year.