Buhari to Inaugurate Projects in Ondo

By James Sowole

President, Muhammadu Buhari is expected to inaugurate the flyover constructed at Ore across the Benin -Ijebu Ode Road as part of activities to mark the Third Year Anniversary of the Governor Oluraotimi Akeredolu in office.

The Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee and Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa disclosed this during the press briefing at the Press Centre of the Nigeria Union of journalists (NUJ) Ondo State Council, Adegbemile, Akure. He added that the President would also inaugurate the Industrial Park also located at Ore on the same day.

Akinterinwa, whose address was read by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo said President Buhari would be accompanied by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other eminent personalities to commission key projects across the senatorial districts of the state.

The commissioner, who read out activities lined up for the 11-day celebration, said the activities, which kicked off with press briefing, would end on Friday, March 6 with governor’s dinner with High Network Individuals (HNIs) of Ondo state origin in Lagos.

The commissioner who reeled out some achievements of the present administration said it was pertinent to celebrate the governor due to his unrelenting wish to develop the state.

“That is why we feel convinced to roll out the drums to celebrate with our people and showcase a few of our efforts in translating the Five of-Point Agenda of Mr. Governor into concrete dividends of democracy, especially in the areas of infrastructural expansion and rehabilitation, community and rural development, economic empowerment and social investments, human capital development, to mention a few among others”.