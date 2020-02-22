Amokachi, Yobo, Adepoju, Shorunmu Storm Ibadan for Oyo Unity Cup Finals

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare and the Governor of Oyo state Mr. Seyi Makinde, will attend the finals of the maiden edition of the Oyo Unity Cup, scheduled to hold on Sunday in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital. The event will also have no shortage of dignitaries from the football fraternity.

The Oyo Unity Cup, a brainchild of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, kicked off on January 25, at the Soun Stadium in Ogbomosho, and is aimed at discovering talents to be nurtured to stardom.

The minister has also hinted that there would be subsequent tournaments in football and other sports in the nearest future across the federation.

He said, “I look forward to a tournament that will take place across the Federation but not only in football as other sports would be put into consideration to hold in different states. Wrestling could be held in Bayelsa, table tennis can take place in Ilorin, basketball can be in Kano, and so on”.

Expeted to grace the event are ex internationals, Daniel Amokachi, Joseph Yobo, Mutiu Adepoju, and Ike Shorounmu among others.