18 Schools to Battle for Honours at PwC Chess4Change

Eighteen Lagos State secondary schools have been penciled down for the sixth edition of PwCChess4Change mentorship programme.

The Country Operations Partner, PwC, Mr. Pedro Omontuemhen at a press parley in Lagos State recently assured that the firm will continue to solve important problem in the society and the Chess4Change programme is one of the pathways to solving the societal problems.

He mentioned further that during the mentorship program PwC staff will volunteer hours to coaching and counselling students on various important life lessons.

Omontuemhen also assured that the eventual winners in the male and female categories would be sponsored for international competitions.

The Lagos State Sports Commission Chairman, Mr. Sola Aiyepekun, who was represented by Dr. Kayode Michael harped on the importance of chess on mental development, stressing that the game help students to be focused and improve their problem solving skills.

Dr. Michael however hoped for government support and expansion at the national level in the future.

Mrs. Nike Abiola of MediaVision Ltd, the organisers of the Chess4Change Programme while highlighting the fifth edition revealed that data inferred that students showed significant improvement in their mathematics, economics and entrepreneurship grades with 71%, 33% and 75% of students recording improvements in those subjects respectively.

She added that 60% of male and 40% of female participants held leadership positions at their schools.

Meanwhile, the top two Nigerian Chess Players; Jessica Pelomoh and Daniel Anwuli will be present at the mentorship sessions.

The first mentorship programme of the sixth edition is slated to hold on Friday, at Grand Junction Hall, Landmark Centre in Lagos.