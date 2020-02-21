Veritas Varsity Graduates 291 Students

By Kuni Tyessi

The Catholic owned university, Veritas University, is set to graduate a total number of 291 students in its eighth convocation even as 26 have bagged First Class degrees from various departments and faculties.

Others include 141 students with second class upper, 107 with second class lower and 12 with third class degrees. Five will also graduate from the school of post graduate studies.

Also, the University has increased the number of enrolment from 460 as recorded in 2019 to 630 in 2020, which the University authorities have said is the highest so far. Flling the admission slots has been challenging due its school fees which is from N500,000 but the management says is affordable compared to other private institutions and with quality education as target.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in the school premises by the vice chancellor, Professor Hycinth Ichoku, during a media briefing outlining the activities for the day.

He said tge activities would commence with a Thanksgiving mass which will be followed by the laying of the foundation of the Faculty of Law which is to be known as the Chike Idigbe Faculty of Law.

He said the institution which is located on a 220 hectares of land and just five years old in Abuja, had built for itself and environs, a police station which will have a tight surveillance and wade off all forms of criminalities as well as possible encroachment.

“There will be the commissioning of a police station and the essence is to give protection, security to staff and students of the University and thus is taken seriously. However, this is not just for the university but will provide services to the entire community of Bwari.

“286 students will be graduating with First Class degrees and this is the highest the University has produced. People often ask, why the high number and the reason is because so much emphasis is placed on discipline and not just on intellectual pursuit. The formation of this university is based in discipline.

“So this explains why there’s a high number of First Class graduates and those with second class upper.

“This university will be accessible for the rich and poor. It is affordable and we provide better quality of education and we have tried to make ourselves visible. So we have peculiarities and challenges of not having enough students, but efforts have been increased this year”.

Meanwhile, the convocation lecture will be delivered by former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi.