Swarovski Jewellery Opens First Office in Nigeria

By Raheem Akingbolu

One of the leading producer of jewellery brands, Swarovski, has expanded its operations to the Nigerian market with the recent opening of a store in Lagos, at the Ikeja City Mall.

Speaking at a media briefing to announce the opening of the store, the Regional Manager, Swarovski Africa, Mr John Burns, stated that, the new store in Nigeria aims at offering our discerning customers in the region a delightful experience as obtained in our other stores across the world.

It also marks our foray into the Nigerian market economy which we recognised with tremendous growth potentials.

“However, this is the perfect avenue for us to share our commitment to excellence, a sense of creativity, surprise and delight.”

The addition of the Ikeja store to approximately 4,000 Swarovski stores in over 100 countries which creates employment avenue for Nigerians to join the 29,000 global workforce of the Swarovski Crystal Business, he added.

The Executive Director of Polo Limited, Jennifer Obayuwana, the official retail partner for Swarovski in Nigeria also noted that, “the same assurance of quality that Polo has been known for since inception has been brought to bear in our partnership with Swarovski.

“Therefore, jewellery lovers have a guarantee of authenticity and excellence’. John’s presence in Africa is a seal of originality that Swarovski Nigeria is a part of the global Swarovski family.”

Speaking further, the Head of Marketing and Communications Esosa Osagiede said, “we are delighted to be able to make the dreams of Nigerian jewellery lovers a reality by offering best-in-class jewellery.

“The Swarovski store parades choice pieces to excite those who know and prefer the best.”

Swarovski Nigeria is a mono-brand store managed by POLO Limited; the premier luxury retailer in Nigeria reputed for parading the choicest brands of watches, writing instruments, leather goods at Polo Luxury and high fashion pieces at the fashion Mecca- Polo Avenue.