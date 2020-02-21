Restaurant Owner Wins Food Competition

Olukayode Christopher Omowa, owner of Cripsy and Grill by Grubs Republic, has emerged winner of this year’s edition of the King of Street Foodz Naija, organised by Devon King’s, a Brand of PZ Wilmar Foods Limited, in partnership with Foodbaytv.

Omowa, representing the city of Lagos, beat five other contestants to the crown, at the maiden edition of the competition, after his meal “Stuffed Sweet Potato Balls with shredded chicken and vegetable sauce” was adjudged the most ‘Creative Dish’ of the night.

With the feat, Omowa has won for himself the grand prize of N1 million, a renovated outlet and a year’s supply of Devon King’s products.

Also rewarded were the First and Second runners up, Anifowose Segun Johnson and Oghenefego Samuel Daniels, who also got renovated outlets as well as the sum N500, 000 and N200, 000 respectively.

Congratulating the winners and others that participated at the maiden edition of the event, the Category Development and Activation Manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin Popoola-Diana, expressed delight at the huge turn-out, noting that the platform had enhanced the contestants’ visibility.

“The platform has given opportunity for the contestants to be noticed around their neighbourhoods and the entire country at large and they now serve as inspirations to others aspiring to venture into the food business,” she stated.

She explained that the overall goal of the project was to create awareness and celebrate street ‘food- preneurs’ as thereby elevating a sector of the food industry, which she said is often overlooked.

The Managing Director, Maxima Media Group, Oluwafemi Ogundoro, stated that the event not only showcased street food in Nigeria, but also helped in elevating the standard of street food and how it is perceived in the country.