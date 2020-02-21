Ogunbote, Danbani Emerge LBA January Winners

The duo of Lobi Stars coach, Gbenga Ogunbote and Kwara United player, Alao Danbani, have emerged winners of the independent League Bloggers Awards, in January.

Ogunbote and Danbani edged their closest rivals to claim the prestigious Coach and Player of the Month awards, sponsored by delivery company, OverXpress Logistics.

A road trip win at Adamawa United boosted Ogunbote’s quest for the gong as he accumulated 13 points, the highest in the month under review.

Danbani was clinical with three goals on the road (at Akwa United and Adamawa United), in January, to move ahead of other contestants for the Player Of The Month award.

He scored a brace as Kwara United claimed a surprise win at Akwa.

The independent LBA is Nigeria’s foremost league awards which recognizes outstanding players and coaches in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Instituted in 2009, the LBA has grown over the years to become the most-sought-after awards in the country.