NIMN Makes Gbajabiamila Fellow

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has been inducted as an Honorary Fellow of National Institute of Marketing Nigeria (NIMN)

NIMN President, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen during a courtesy visit to the Speaker, conferred on him with the position of Honorary Fellowship Award of the institute.

During the visit, president of the institute, said NIMN sought to partner the National Assembly to bring about legislations that would strengthen the sector.

He said the institute had introduced mentorship programme for youths, stressing that if properly harnessed, the sector has the potential to contribute hugely to addressing the economic challenges in the country.

He said the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria is a professional Institute that is saddled with the responsibility of promoting the practice of marketing in Nigeria. The Institute is to regulate who is to practice marketing in Nigeria by the Act No 23 of 2003.