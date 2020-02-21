NAF Chief Warns Commanders against Financial Malpractice

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, thursday warned Air Force commanders against involvement in financial malpractice.

Speaking at the beginning of a two-day retreat for commanders themed: “Enhancing Efficiency and Effectiveness of NAF Unit Commanders in Contemporary Security Environment,” warned commanders to stick to financial regulations in utilising resources available to the force.

Abubakar further charged the commanders to be prudent managers of resources who are abreast of the financial regulations as regards the use of public funds.

He added: “The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has zero tolerance for financial misappropriation.”

He assured them that the NAF Headquarters would continue to work assiduously to ensure that the mandate assigned to the service is achieved.

“Commanders should remain assured of our support towards the successful conduct of our missions and operations.

“I therefore implore you all to maximise the opportunity afforded by this retreat to learn from the experiences of our retired colleagues, rub minds and clear grey areas,” he said, reiterating that the retreat was organised to enhance the capacity of commanders and potential commanders in the NAF.

The CAS also reminded the commanders of their responsibilities to the nation as a fighting force.

According to him, the NAF is obligated to protect the sovereignty and sanctity of Nigeria as well as the lives and properties of the citizens and inhabitants.

These objectives, he said, could only be achieved through a sound mind, renewed orientation and re-evaluation of one’s actions and inactions as a leader.

“It is also pertinent to remind ourselves of the contemporary asymmetric nature of warfare, which has defied the conventional battle.

“We must recognise that this war cannot be fought in isolation of the civil populace, hence the need to integrate and win the hearts and minds of civilians towards gaining intelligence to further our missions and operations,” he added.

Abubakar noted that the vision of his administration was hinged on human capacity development. He disclosed that this was why the service had made consistent efforts over the years to conduct over 26,000 training courses for officers, airmen and airwomen in Nigeria and abroad to ensure effective and efficient employment of air power in response to national security imperatives.