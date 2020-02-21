Maiden Edition of Nigeria’s First Digital Award Set to Hold Saturday

GAGE Awards, the foremost and most significant award solely dedicated to the digital space, will hold Saturday, the 22nd of February, 2020. The award seeks to spotlight individuals, groups and brands making life better for the ordinary Nigerian by leveraging the power of digital technology, and is slated to hold at the prestigious Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The award would be recognising key individuals and brands across 24 distinct categories, including Best Data Service Provider, Banking App of the Year and Best Use of Digital in Financial Services among others.

In addition, the Grand awards of the night would also be presented to deserving brands, including the Best Data Service Provider of year 2019 and Banking App of the Year 2019.

According to the event organisers, the whole essence of the award is to raise the standard of service delivery, increase the pace of innovation and attract new talents to the digital space.

Recall that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had recently thrown its corporate support towards the successful staging of the maiden edition of the annual GAGE Awards. The Commission had said it would be partnering with the award organisers towards a successful staging of the awards.

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, would be special guest of honour at the awards event for the formal recognition of the Commission‘s efforts on the effective regulation of activities of communications service providers in the country.

GAGE Awards is positioned as a key private sector contribution towards raising standards in the digital space as well as amplifying the value of digital in Nigeria.

The voting portal GAGE Awards was opened for the members of the public on the 16th of January 2020, and closed on the 9th of February 2020.