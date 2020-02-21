La Casera Restates Commitment to Consumer Satisfaction

In a bid to further guarantee consumer satisfaction and keep them uniquely refreshed, the management of La Casera Company, brewers of the La Casera drinks, has unveiled three new variants- Orange, Tropical and Ginger.

This is in addition to the existing Bitter Lemon flavor.

Unveiling the drink, the Managing Director of the Company, Mr Chinedum Okereke, described the new offerings as the company’s response to the quest of its esteemed consumers.

“The heart of our operations is innovation driven by our desire to continuously satisfy our consumers. Today, we are fulfilling our promise to our consumers, which is to always be there to satisfy their thirst and their taste whenever they think of refreshing themselves,” he stated.

While expressing the company’s gratitude to its trade partners for their unwavering loyalty to the company’s brands over the years, the company’s Group Marketing Director, Mr. Emmanuel Agu, stated that the new offerings were borne out of the need to provide consumers with other distinctive choices of drinks.

Agu, stated that the company had always demonstrated its willingness to innovate on products that benefit and satisfy their consumers, and would continue to do that.