Gombe Remains Committed to Provision of Shelter to Citizens, Says Gov

* Fashola commissions FMBN-financed housing units

By Segun Awofadeji

The Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said that his administration remains committed to the provision of shelter to the people of the state, even as he stated his commitment to key into the federal government’s housing policies, especially the cooperative housing scheme for the benefit of the people of the state.

Speaking at the commissioning of the 150 housing units financed by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) through the Gombe State Investment and Property Development Company in Gombe, Friday, Governor Yahaya said as a one time Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development as well as the Chairman of the Gombe State Investment and Property Development Company, he ensured that the state keyed into the National Housing Fund (NHF) while sustaining deductions from beneficiaries through the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

He told the gathering that the provision of houses to the people of the state will continue to preoccupy the policy thrust of his administration and therefore thanked the federal government for choosing Gombe as the pilot state for the flag-off of the Cooperative Housing Development Scheme.

He commended the Buhari administration for its efforts in meeting the housing needs of Nigerians and creating employment while executing such projects.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, who was also present at the commissioning, said the federal government is committed to providing housing for Nigerians irrespective of their socio-economic or political background.

He said the federal government has introduced the Housing Cooperative Development Scheme aimed at making housing more affordable and accessible to all Nigerians.

The minister said that the idea is for people to acquire their own lands, organise themselves into registered cooperatives and get titles of the land from the state government.

Fashola, who commended the commitment of the Gombe State government’s partnership with the FMBN in the provision of houses to the people of the state, said the state will be the first to benefit from the Cooperative Housing Development Scheme in the North-east.

The Managing Director of FMBN, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, described the inauguration of the housing project as an affirmation that the NHF scheme is meeting its mandate of delivering decent and affordable houses to Nigerians, especially those within the medium and low-income bracket.

The Acting Managing Director of Gombe State Investment and Property Development Company, Mohammed Bashir Nuhu, said the 150 Dukku Road Housing Estate comprised 62 units of three-bedroom detached and 82 units of two-bedroom detached bungalows.