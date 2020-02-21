Deaconess Christiana Ojuolape George for Burial

Mary Nnah

Funeral rites for Deaconess Christiana Ojuolape George popularly called “Iya Ondo”, a renowned businesswoman who passed on January 24, 2020 at a ripe age of 93, have commenced.

The late Deaconess George died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja, Lagos, after a brief illness.

Dr Adetomiwa George of Geo Medical Centre, Lagos, who announced Mama’s demise on behalf of the family, paid glowing to her life and times, particularly the later years devoted to selfless service to humanity and worship of her Creator.

Funeral arrangements for George, born in 1927 as Oladurun Abimbola Akinfolarin (Nee IGBEKOYI) at Iyemoja Street in Ondo City, Ondo State, according to the family, commenced with the Service of Songs on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Tajudeen Olanrewaju Estate, Off Edmund Crescent, opposite Presbyterian Church, Yaba, Lagos.

Funeral Service holds today, Friday February 21, at 10.00 am at the Yaba Baptist Church, Yaba, Lagos. Interment follows immediately at Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos.

Reception holds at Tajudeen Olanrewaju Estate, Off Edmund Crescent, opposite Presbyterian Church, Yaba, Lagos from 2.00pm.

The late Deaconess George, who was of highly distinguished parentage and heritage, was a scion of the late Pa Alfred Akinfolarin, a renowned cocoa farmer in Owena Village in Ondo State, who was the first man to introduce mechanised farming in the early sixties.