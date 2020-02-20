Spectranet, Zenith Insurance Introduce Modem Protection Plan

Spectranet, in collaboration with Zenith Insurance, has launched a protection plan called SpectraSure, designed to protect spectranet modem against theft and damage.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, which held recently in Lagos, the Managing Director, Spectranet, Ajai Awastchi, said the partnership was borne out of the need to ease the pains of customers against eventuality.

Awastchi assured stakeholders that replacement would be made to the customers once confirmed within four days, and at no cost.

He also noted that the initiative would deepen the penetration of insurance in the country as so many people have turned blind eyes to its imperativeness.

According to Awastchi, “SpectraSure is a new device from us covered against damage, accident and theft for one year. It is a beautiful thing that technology has helped us to get to this extent of control. Each equipment has identity and there is a certificate attached to it.

“The penetration of insurance is really low for some strange reasons, but with the device protection plan, things you believe might not happen, eventually end up happening. So once it is established that it is a genuine case, it would be replaced within four days.

“The premium is being given free of charge. There is no cost implication to the customers,” Ajai said.

The General Manager, Zenith Insurance, Kehinde Borisade described the partnership as the coming together of technology and insurance.

Borisade said the partnership came at the right time as the day to day activities of the customers largely depend on internet; hence, the tendency for the device to be stolen or damaged.

“For us, it is an historic day for the partnership. Spectranet is a leading technology while Zenith Insurance is a leading day insurance. You can imagine the partnership. Internet has become a normal part of our day to day lives. We feel that it is an opportunity for spectranet to spread around the country in order to attain sustainability of the product. It is all about the customers. It is about alleviating loss or damage that may happen to the product. It is amazing how technology can be used to transform the lives of Nigerians. Ours is to alleviate that kind of challenges that may affect the customers,” Borisade said.