Sanofi AfricaTech 2020 Challenges Ready

Sanofi, a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of people worldwide, is calling on technology entrepreneurs and startups in Nigeria to participate in its 2020 AfricaTech Challenge.

Viva Technology (VivaTech) is the biggest tech event in Europe. It gathers under one roof the brightest entrepreneurs, executives, investors, students and academics to collaborate, network, pitch, get inspired and showcase their innovations. In the past four years, this 3-day annual event has become the biggest gateway in Europe for innovation actors worldwide.

AfricaTech is a lab dedicated by Sanofi at VivaTech to encourage open innovation by African technology startups. The AfricaTech Challenge initiative is part of Sanofi’s strategy to promote entrepreneurship and development in the health sector in Africa.

This year, AfricaTech has announced four health challenges:

How to support patients with a digital health book in order to access information and make decision.

How to help healthcare systems leapfrog from manual to smart logistics solution at the point of care.

How to improve financing and impact of innovative health solutions in Africa

Sanofi Espoir Foundation’s challenge on how to improve maternal and neonatal health in sub-Saharan Africa.

Director, External Affairs at Sanofi Nigeria, Oladimeji Agbolade, said: “We are in search of affordable and user-friendly solutions from African start-ups, with at least a proof of concept with positive results, in at least one country in Africa. This initiative provides a unique opportunity for aspiring tech-preneurs in Nigeria to showcase their talent and provide real solutions to some of the issues currently plaguing the health sector.

“We invite startups from Nigeria to submit their solutions towards these challenges. This call for projects is free and open to all. Interested applicants are to visit.”

Entries close on the 25th of February 2020. Selected start-ups will be invited to AfricaTech to pitch and demonstrate their solutions before an audience of Sanofi leaders, industry professionals and a jury during VivaTech event holding in Paris, France on June 11-13, 2020.