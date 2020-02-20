Partner Mobile Unveils New Smartphone

By Emma Okonji

Partner Mobile, a smartphone brand, has launched the Evolution 1 (EV1) smartphone into the Nigerian market.

The new device, which was unveiled at a media launch in Lagos recently, is compatible with 4G Long Term Evolution (4G LTE) network, and was designed to run on ntel’s 4G LTE network and other telecoms network that are 4G LTE compliant.

Speaking on the launch of the new smartphone, the Chief Technology Officer, Partner Mobile, Olusola Akintola, said he was confident that the new smartphone would delight smartphone users, considering its stylish design, which comes with Artificial Intelligence (Al) Triple camera, quality and pricing.

“The device runs on Android 9 pie operating system and comes with face and fingerprint sensors, water resistant features, ground-breaking innovations in display, camera and performance,” Akinlola said.

According to him, “Among other features, the phone comes with a triple camera and a flash form a square design, the overall appearance exhibits wonderful relationship between geometry and aesthetics incisively and vividly from the proportion of segmentation, geometric curves and other aspects. It shows the geometric aesthetics. The whole architecture is romantic, classy and absolutely fashionable.”

He stated that the “5MP front camera, the background blur effect will no longer make phone users afraid of all kinds of scene-stealing. It equally comes with beauty algorithms supports, specific to beautify details of face, skin, eyes, to diminishes appearance of blemishes.”

The Chief Operation Officer, Partner Mobile, Ifeoluwa Molokwu, said: “The launch of EV1 into the market today signifies our unrelenting efforts to introduce to the market value-for-money products in order to satisfy our customers. EV1 is a reliable phone that will surely satisfy the customers who have been looking for a phone that will suit all purposes.”

She added that the new smartphone “is distinctively manufactured to meet today’s smartphone market and at an affordable price, so consumers can do more of what they love with smartphone.”

In furtherance of its commitment to making quality smartphones and boosting smartphone penetration in the country, Partner Mobile also unveiled its partnership with ntel, Nigeria telecommunications provider, that will provide data bundle of more than four Gigabytes for free to buyers of the smartphone.

While commenting on the partnership, the Managing Director/CEO of ntel, Babatunde Omotoba said ntel had been working with Partner Mobile for sometimes to introduce a budget- friendly smartphone targeted at the consumer market.