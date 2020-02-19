President Reiterates Commitment to Leah Sharibu’s Freedom

Says terrorists won’t be allowed to divide Nigerians

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commemorated the second anniversary of the abduction of Leah Sharibu, the remaining Dapchi schoolgirl in captivity, with a vow to ensure her release.

The president said the federal government had redoubled its effort towards securing her freedom and the release of all those in Boko Haram captivity.

Sharibu was one of the 110 schoolgirls, aged between 11 and 19 years, kidnapped by Boko Haram from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College. Dapchi, Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State, on February 19, 2018.

Weeks after the kidnap, the other girls were released while Sharibu was kept in captivity by the terrorists for refusing to renounce her faith.

Six months later, an audio clip emerged in which the abducted schoolgirl pleaded with Buhari to help Sharibu regain freedom.

In the clip, Sharibu also sought help for her family and asked the government to treat her case with passion.

Last year, Sharibu’s family and the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign group commemorated her first year in the insurgents’ custody and called on the government to secure her release.

In a statement he personally signed, Buhari regretted that Sharibu has remained in the custody of the terrorists because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

According to him, Nigerians have the right to practice any religion of their choice and nobody has the power to force another to change their faith against their will.

The president, however, gave an assurance that his administration would continue to work to ensure that Sharibu, as well as other children and captives of terrorists, regain their freedom.

He added that the government would ensure this was done without discriminating against any religion or ethnic group.

Buhari’s letter, titled: “We’ll continue to seek and secure release of all children and captives of terrorists,” read: “Two years ago, 110 innocent children from the town of Dapchi were taken, against their will, by the terrorists of Boko Haram. 107 survived the ordeal. Today all but one – Leah Sharibu – are returned to their families.

“Now aged 16, Leah remains in the hands of the terrorists – they say because she refuses to renounce her Christian faith.

“We say, as the government for and of all Nigerians, that no person has the right to force another to change their faith against their will and that all life is sacred. “This government continues and seeks to secure the release of all children and captives of terrorists – and we do so regardless of their creed or the name of their creator.

“As we redouble our efforts for Leah’s return, we can never allow the terrorists to divide us – Christian against Muslim, Muslim against Christian. We are all Sons of Abraham. And all Nigerians have the same worth and rights before the law, and before God.”