NSCDC Uncovers Indian Hemp Farm in Anambra School

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Anambra State has discovered a large farm where Indian hemp was being cultivated inside a school compound.

Men of the NSCDC Command in the state have also arrested a 45-year-old man, Amobi Okafor, suspected to be the owner of the farm, located within the compound of Lake City Secondary School in Nri, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

NSCDC Anambra State Commandant, Mr. David Bille, disclosed this in a press statement yesterday and made available to THISDAY.

He said the suspect was arrested last week Thursday for attacking a security guard in the school during an altercation, but it was later discovered that he’s also responsible for the cultivation of the weed in a large expanse of land in the school compound.

“It would be recalled that on the 13/02/2020 following credible intelligence report, operatives of NSCDC arrested one Amobi Okafor ‘m’ aged 45 from Uruofo village, Nri, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The suspect was arrested at about 12.00 hrs for allegedly attacking, macheting and injuring one Mathias Ajoagu (security guard at Lake City Secondary School) m’ aged 71 years,” the statement said.

Bille said after the arrest, the suspect was found to be cultivating large expanse of Indian hemp at the school premises.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and took the NSCDC operatives to the location, behind Lake City Secondary School, where the cannabis is being planted on yearly basis.

“Exhibits recovered from him include machete, fresh leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) and other incriminating items,” NSCDC added.

The commandant said the corps has commenced investigation to ascertain how the suspect came about cultivating the illegal substance in the compound, adding that the suspect would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to face the law and serve as deterrent to others, after the investigation.

He added that the command has declared total war against Indian hemp cultivation and supply in the state, and would ensure that supply to youths who indulge in it was cut off. He said the use of the substance has direct link to criminal activities in the state as most criminals use them to energise themselves for unlawful operations.