Gunmen Murder State House Director in Abuja

•Amaechi loses CSO

Omololu Ogunmade and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

An Assistant Director of Administration in the State House, Abuja, Ms. Dagan Laetitia Naankang, was on Monday night in her Abuja apartment murdered by gunmen.

The deceased, who hailed from Plateau State, according to a statement by Deputy Director, Information, Mr. Attah Esa, worked in her State House office on Monday till 8p.m., only to be gruesomely murdered in her apartment at 11p.m. by unknown persons.

This is coming as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Mr. Tony Iwelu has died of electric shock from a shower rose in Stone Edge Hotel, Kaduna, where he had lodged after an official assignment.

The statement said the Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr. Jalal Arabi, described Ms Naankang’s murder as “a painful loss, not only to her immediate family, but also the entire State House.”

During a condolence visit to her family members, Arabi described her as “a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death.”

He also told the bereaved family members to be comforted by the good life she lived while she was alive, saying the State House shared in their grief.

“We all share in your grief and pains, but be consoled by the fact that she lived a good life and contributed her best to the services of her nation,” he said.

Arabi, however, expressed confidence that “the police would fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course.”

According to a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Eric Ojiekwe, the deceased was in charge of all issues relating to the minister’s security.

The statement noted that Iwelu, who died on Monday, did his job with utmost professionalism.

Ojiekwe noted: “There is no gainsaying that the professionalism he brought to bear in the discharge of his job, sustained him for over two decades in the service of the minister.”

He added that there is no doubt that the late Iwelu who hailed from Delta State, will be greatly missed as friends and colleagues have been expressing shock and utter disbelief since the incident took place.

“They describe him as a vibrant, honest, kind-hearted, loyal and easygoing young man who was conscientious in the discharge of his duties.

“He left behind a young wife and three children; the eldest being about 14 years.

“We painfully accept this divine reality and pray God to grant his gentle soul eternal rest.”

Confirming the death of the officer, the spokesperson for the DSS, Peter Afunanya, said the officer was electrocuted at his hotel room.

“He died at his hotel during an electric accident,” Afunanya said.