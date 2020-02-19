Four Visually Impaired UNIZIK Students Get Scholarship

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Chairman of the Dome Entertainment Centre, Abuja, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo has awarded scholarship to four visually impaired female students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka.

Okonkwo awarded the scholarship to the four who visited him in his Ogidi country home in Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State recently.

The benefiting students are: Chinelo Ozoude, Somadina Chude, Chidimma Egbuonu and G. Udeh.

He said he would spare no effort to ensure that the students graduate without hiccups to their studies.

Okonkwo, a politician and founder of a non-profit body, Pro-Value Humanity Foundation, has through his foundation, awarded scholarships to hundreds of people in Anambra at various times.

He said he was impressed with the zeal of the students to acquire tertiary education in spite of their challenges.

“The scholarship will cover tuition, feeding and accommodation for the beneficiaries in the next academic year.

“These female students are ‘barrier-breakers’, I was moved by their determination to overcome their physical limitations and use their brain-power to create their future,” he said.

Okonkwo said it was encouraging to see such female students working to overcome their challenges and add value to their lives.

The Russia-trained political scientist called on other well-meaning people in the state to open their hearts to such students, adding that doing so would help reduce the challenges faced by physically challenged persons.