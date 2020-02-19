APC Govs Hail Aisha Buhari, el-Rufai

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has congratulated the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El’Rufai, as they celebrate their birthdays, saying they remain the shining light of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The Chairman of the Forum, Atiku Bagudu, in a statement issued yesterday, commended Aisha Buhari for her insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing challenges of governance in the country.

He said: “We wish to acknowledge and commend your motherly care to the nation and in particular acknowledge your contributions to our successes through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing challenges of governance in the country. As the First Lady, you have inspired us to develop initiatives to ensure that the change we promise Nigerians remained a shining light our administration.”