Stakeholders to Review Border Closure

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is set to hold a roundtable on the border closure and its impacts on businesses viz-a-viz the economy. The event is aimed at examining the effects of the policy on the sectors of economy as well as coming up with sustainable solutions to present to government on the issue.

The roundtable, according to LCCI, is scheduled to hold in Lagos, tomorrow.

The Director General of the LCCI, Muda Yusuf, said: “The roundtable is designed to bring together stakeholders to have a robust conversation and explore multiple scenarios to the issue of cross border trade. It is also to properly assess the benefits or otherwise of the closure of the land borders. We seek the collaboration of government in this regard to complement the efforts of the private sector to create wealth and generate employment, by ensuring an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.”