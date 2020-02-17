Sokoto Pledges to Accelerate Economic Development

Hamid Ayodeji

The government of Sokoto State has expressed its preparedness to accelerate development by providing adequate infrastructure to enhance the ease of doing business within the state and position its citizens to effectively harness business and economic opportunities.

Speaking during a forum in Lagos, recently, with the theme: “Building the Future Together,” which was organised by the Sokoto State Ministry of Finance, the Governor, Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal who was represented by the state’s Commissioner of Finance, Abdussamad Dasuki, disclosed that his administration remains dedicated to attracting both local and foreign investors, so as to improve alternative funding that would improve its economic climate.

The Governor explained that his administration is currently working towards leveraging on its positive financial management profile to expand its capacity, boost overall productivity and implement empowerment initiatives in the state.

According to him, the state government was dedicated to effectively collaborating with stakeholders in order to invest heavily in infrastructural development, adding that this would make Sokoto’s economy more conducive for business and investment.

Tambuwal added: “Thus, we call on the private sector to support our effort by investing in the development of the state’s economy.

“We know that the transformation of any economy towards sustainable growth can only be achieved with the collaboration and support of the private sector.

“We have a vibrant market with about 40 million SMEs in the country and they contribute 48 per cent to the national GDP and accounts for 96 per cent of businesses, which indicates that it is vital to the revival of any economy of which, Sokoto has not been an exception.

“Owing to this, we have taken deliberate action to work hand in hand with the private sector to drive Sokoto state to its maximum potential.

“We remain dedicated to immensely impacting the lives of the people of Sokoto by implementing initiatives that would boost the agricultural sector of the state and eventually emerge as the leading producer of agricultural products,” he said.

On his part, Prof. Pat Utomi, who was at the event, said one of the key variables to attaining a sustainable developed economy was investing heavily in entrepreneurship.

“We need to raise a generation of creatives, innovators and generators of economic problem solutions.”