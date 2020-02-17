Protesters Storm APC Secretariat, Demand Oshiomhole’s Sack

By Adedayo Akinwale

Protesters under the aegis of All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Stakeholders on Monday stormed the national secretariat of the party in Abuja demanding the sack of the National Chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole.



The call for Oshiomhole’s sack may not be unconnected with last week’s judgment of the Supreme Court which nullified the election of the APC candidate and the governor-elect in Bayelsa State, Mr. David Lyon.

The apex court sacked Lyon on the grounds that his deputy, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

However, the protesters who stormed the secretariat at about 11:00 a.m were armed with various placards with inscriptions such as: “Oshiomhole Must Go”, “Oshiomhole go home”, “We are tired of loosing” etc.



The protesters described Oshiomhole’s continued stay in office as a curse, stressing that it would bring misfortune to the party, adding that his action has decimated the number of the states controlled by APC from 24 to 18.While speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mr. Genesis Johnson, accused Oshiomhole of impunity particularly over the nullification of the party Bayelsa governor and deputy governor-elect by the Supreme court.

He said that his impunity has caused the party a major loss in states like Zamfara.



Johnson stated: “Look at what happened in Bayelsa State. It was caused by Oshiomhole and we say enough is enough. We want him to pack his load and leave that office. He is not the only Nigerian that can manage that office.



“Since he came into this office, he has been creating problems for this party. We will suffer to win election and at the end of the day, opposition will go to court and collect the state. We are not happy with his conduct and we are the party faithful we ask him to go, we put him there. Bringing Oshiomole is like bringing curse to the party.”