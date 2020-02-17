Maltina School Games Flag off Today with State Preliminaries

All is now set for the preliminary round of the newly instituted Maltina School Games as action will commence today across the four states picked for the pilot phase of the new school sports initiative.

Over 500 schools will take part in the track and field events that will produce finalists across the states ahead of the national finals in Lagos next month.

Set to impact over 20 million school children, this innovation into the school calendar by Maltina brand is designed to promote and foster national unity and raising active kids through sports.

Lagos, Kano, Anambra and the Federal Capital FCT will be the centre of attraction from today all through Friday, February 21 as youngsters aspiring to be Olympians and represent Nigeria at the highest stage of track and field sports will set their dreams into motion.

According to the breakdown, Lagos with 182, has the highest number of participating schools coming from its six educational districts.

There are 120 schools from Kano while Anambra has 124 and the Federal Capital Territory, 116 all registered for the Maltina School Games

The Maltina School Games is also a platform designed to promote the development of children, from improving their social and leadership skills, to bettering their wellbeing through sports.

It has also been announced that the Overall Best School will win N1 million worth of support for its forthcoming inter-house sport.

Also, the Overall Best Athlete (OBA) will win a scholarship to any Federal University of choice.

After the Preliminary round, the State finals are scheduled to start from the 24th through 28th of this month.