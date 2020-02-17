Katsina Auto Crash Claims 22 Lives

No fewer than 22 persons were reportedly said to have lost their lives in a road crash near Kafur town, Katsina State

The accident was said to have occurred following the head-on collision of two J5 vehicles, that went into flames.

An eyewitness said the victims, who were mostly women and children, were accompanying a newly-wedded bride to her matrimonial home.

“Most of the victims were women and children escorting a bride to her matrimonial home. The bride and one of the drivers were among the three survivors who escaped unhurt while 11 others sustained injuries,” he said.

The spokesperson at Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Katsina, Mr. Abubakar Usman, confirmed the incident.

Usman said injured victims from the crash were taken to the General Hospital at Malumfashi. “Those who were burnt beyond recognition were buried according to Islamic rites by the community and religious leaders,” Usman explained.